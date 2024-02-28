Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Sustainable Development Goals in Cuba, explained

By Gabriela Mesones Rojo
In Cuba, 22 agencies, funds and programs work, together with state institutions, to contribute to the advancement of sustainable development objectives. Which have been the results?


