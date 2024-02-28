Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

By not repatriating Shamima Begum, the UK is washing its hands of continuing Islamic State terror

By Elizabeth Pearson, Programme Lead MSc Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism Studies, Royal Holloway University of London
Shamima Begum is not coming home. The Islamic State (IS) poster girl lost her latest appeal against the British government’s 2019 decision to strip her of her citizenship on grounds of national security.

The ruling meant a brief return to the British headlines for both Begum and the jihadist terrorist group. When the then 15-year-old and two friends ran away from London for IS in 2015, the group…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ An overview of the media landscape in Tanzania
~ The Sustainable Development Goals in Cuba, explained
~ Climate change: alarming Africa-wide report predicts 30% drop in crop revenue, 50 million without water
~ Losing their tails provided our ape ancestors with an evolutionary advantage – but we’re still paying the price
~ ‘Urban mines’: how to unlock our electronic junk’s potential
~ Jane Harris: celebrating the British abstract painter you’ve probably never heard of
~ Restaurants outside of Palestine and Israel are being attacked in protest of the war
~ Music therapy could help manage the pain of bereavement
~ Odysseus moon landing: Jeff Koons has pulled off the greatest art stunt of the century
~ Ecowas: west African trade bloc shaken as three member states withdraw and form their own alliance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter