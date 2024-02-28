Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Music therapy could help manage the pain of bereavement

By Lisa Graham-Wisener, Lecturer of Health Psychology, Queen's University Belfast
Tracey McConnell, Marie Curie Senior Research Fellow , Queen's University Belfast
Grief has always inspired songwriters. Popular songs including Let Me Go, by Gary Barlow, Eric Clapton’s Tears in Heaven and The Living Years by Mike and the Mechanics, were all written as a way of working through the grief of losing a loved one.

Tears in Heaven deals with the sudden loss of Clapton’s four-year-old son. The Living Years addresses the songwriters’ mutual regrets…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
