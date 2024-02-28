Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are slushies really bad for young children’s health?

By Duane Mellor, Lead for Evidence-Based Medicine and Nutrition, Aston Medical School, Aston University
Recently there have been concerning reports in the news of a three-year-old boy who collapsed and was admitted to hospital after drinking a slushy drink. Fortunately, after a few days, the child recovered completely.

This has led to calls for improved labelling where slushies are sold so that parents are better educated about the potential risks to young children consuming these drinks. It has also led to calls for the drinks to be removed from sale at certain venues,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It took 16 years but South Africa has impeached a senior judge – who is John Hlophe and what went wrong?
~ Understanding how the brain works can transform how school students learn maths
~ Sleep and circadian rhythm problems linked with poor mental health – new research
~ Will Britons work until they’re 71? Expert examines proposed pension age rise
~ Red Sea politics: why Turkey is helping Somalia defend its waters
~ Nigeria’s security problems deepen as Anglophone insurgency in Cameroon spills across border
~ Three secrets to successful climate litigation
~ More than 100K Michigan voters pick ‘uncommitted’ over Biden − does that matter for November?
~ Valencia apartment block fire: can safety regulations keep up with innovation in construction?
~ The word ‘populism’ is a gift to the far right – four reasons why we should stop using it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter