Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Valencia apartment block fire: can safety regulations keep up with innovation in construction?

By César Martín-Gómez, Catedrático en instalaciones y sistemas energéticos en arquitectura y urbanismo, Universidad de Navarra
Mohd Zahirasri Bin Mohd Tohir, Investigador postdoctoral en ingeniería de seguridad contra incendios, Universidad de Navarra
Following the tragic, devastating apartment block fire in Eastern Spain, questions are being asked about fire safety, and how it can keep pace with new technology and construction techniques.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It took 16 years but South Africa has impeached a senior judge – who is John Hlophe and what went wrong?
~ Understanding how the brain works can transform how school students learn maths
~ Are slushies really bad for young children’s health?
~ Sleep and circadian rhythm problems linked with poor mental health – new research
~ Will Britons work until they’re 71? Expert examines proposed pension age rise
~ Red Sea politics: why Turkey is helping Somalia defend its waters
~ Nigeria’s security problems deepen as Anglophone insurgency in Cameroon spills across border
~ Three secrets to successful climate litigation
~ More than 100K Michigan voters pick ‘uncommitted’ over Biden − does that matter for November?
~ The word ‘populism’ is a gift to the far right – four reasons why we should stop using it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter