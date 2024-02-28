Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The word ‘populism’ is a gift to the far right – four reasons why we should stop using it

By Aurelien Mondon, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Bath
Alex Yates, Postgraduate Researcher in Politics, Languages & International Studies, University of Bath
From the storming of the US Capitol on the January 6 2021, to the similar uprising in Brazil in 2023, far-right politicians are infringing on democratic ideals across the world. If we are serious about meeting the challenge they pose, we must stop treating them as legitimate, democratic actors and instead see them as the threat they really are.

A very big part of this effort is also quite a simple step. We must stop referring to far-right politics as “populist”.

In recent years, serious research on populism has reached somewhat of a consensus which makes it clear that it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
