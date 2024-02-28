Tolerance.ca
Why developing countries must unite to protect the WTO’s dispute settlement system

By Franziska Sucker, Associate Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
Clair Gammage, Professor of International Commercial Law, University of Exeter
The World Trade Organisation’s dispute settlement mechanism has, for decades, provided stability and predictability to the resolution of disputes between member countries. As escalating global crises increasingly affect world trade, however, the WTO needs to reform or risk becoming irrelevant.

Many are questioning whether the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
