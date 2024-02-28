Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change: alarming Africa-wide report predicts 30% loss of crops, 50 million without water

By Philip Kofi Adom, Associate Professor, School of Economics and Finance, University of the Witwatersrand
A new study reveals that from 2050, Africa will suffer from food and water scarcity, and a massive loss of jobs in agriculture, unless climate change mitigation measures are put in place now.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
