Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

GOP primary elections use flawed math to pick nominees

By Ismar Volić, Professor of Mathematics, Director of Institute for Mathematics and Democracy, Wellesley College
Republicans around the country are picking a nominee to run for president. However, their process – designed and run by the party, not government officials – is a mess of flawed mathematics that can end up delivering a result that’s in conflict with the person most voters actually support.

As a mathematics professor and co-founder of the Institute for Mathematics and Democracy, I watched this contradictory process play out in 2016, shaping the political…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ All parties to Gaza crisis may have committed war crimes: UN rights chief
~ Net Zero to the housing crisis: how we’re using expert evidence to help policymakers improve UK society
~ The leap year is February 29, not December 32 due to a Roman calendar quirk – and fastidious medieval monks
~ How media coverage of presidential primaries fails voters and has helped Trump
~ Anyone can play Tetris, but architects, engineers and animators alike use the math concepts underlying the game
~ Mental fatigue has psychological triggers − new research suggests challenging goals can head it off
~ The true cost of food is far higher than what you spend at the checkout counter
~ How educator Gloria Jean Merriex used dance, drills and devotion to turn around a failing elementary school in a year
~ What’s next for $25B supermarket supermerger after FTC sues to block it, saying it could raise prices
~ Low-level blasts from heavy weapons can cause traumatic brain injury − 2 engineers explain the physics of invisible cell death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter