Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mental fatigue has psychological triggers − new research suggests challenging goals can head it off

By Matthew Robison, Assistant Professor of Psychology, University of Texas at Arlington
Setting specific, hard-to-reach goals seems to help people maintain motivation, while preventing them from feeling as drained by mental tasks.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ All parties to Gaza crisis may have committed war crimes: UN rights chief
~ Net Zero to the housing crisis: how we’re using expert evidence to help policymakers improve UK society
~ The leap year is February 29, not December 32 due to a Roman calendar quirk – and fastidious medieval monks
~ How media coverage of presidential primaries fails voters and has helped Trump
~ GOP primary elections use flawed math to pick nominees
~ Anyone can play Tetris, but architects, engineers and animators alike use the math concepts underlying the game
~ The true cost of food is far higher than what you spend at the checkout counter
~ How educator Gloria Jean Merriex used dance, drills and devotion to turn around a failing elementary school in a year
~ What’s next for $25B supermarket supermerger after FTC sues to block it, saying it could raise prices
~ Low-level blasts from heavy weapons can cause traumatic brain injury − 2 engineers explain the physics of invisible cell death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter