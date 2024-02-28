Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Free Detained Tibetan Demonstrators

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tibetans protest the Chinese government’s construction of a hydropower dam on the Dri Chu River, Derge county, Sichuan province, China, February 14, 2024. © RFA (New York) – The Chinese authorities should immediately release hundreds of Tibetan monks and villagers who were detained while peacefully protesting the construction of a hydroelectric dam in China’s western Sichuan province, Human Rights Watch said today. The dam, which will generate electricity for eastern China, will submerge historic monasteries and numerous Tibetan villages. “The Chinese authorities have…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
