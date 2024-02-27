Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algerian Activist Keeps Up Fight from Abroad

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zaki Hannache, an Algerian activist, in Algiers on February 13, 2021.  © 2021 Ryad Kramdi/AFP via Getty Images Five years ago last week, people filled the streets of Algiers to protest then President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s plan to run for a fifth term, in a march that launched the Hirak, Algeria’s biggest proreform movement in decades. When the Hirak forced Bouteflika’s resignation six weeks later, the protest didn’t fizzle. These peaceful Friday marches continued, with Algerians demanding an overhaul of the country’s autocratic political system. At the time Zakaria…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
