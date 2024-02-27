The future of work: Why we must think beyond the hype of the four-day week
By Yaëlle Amsallem, Doctorante, Assistante de recherche de la Chaire Reinventing Work, ESCP Business School
Emmanuelle Léon, Professeure associée, Directrice scientifique de la Chaire Reinventing Work, ESCP Business School
Working better or working less? Yaëlle Amsallem and Emmanuelle Léon explain how the four-day week raises questions about the meaning we give to work.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 27, 2024