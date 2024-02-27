Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A black hole discovery could force us to rethink how galaxies came to be

By Robin Smith, Senior Lecturer in Physics, Sheffield Hallam University
Peering deep into the infancy of the universe, the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) recently confirmed the discovery of the brightest and fastest growing quasar. Quasars are luminous objects in the night sky powered by gas falling into a large black hole at the centre of a galaxy.

The discovery of this record-breaking object was fascinating enough. But another crucial aspect to the announcement is that it raises big questions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
