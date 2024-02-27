Children get arthitis too, with life-changing effects – but exercise can help
By Ash Cox, Postdoctoral research associate, Division of Musculoskeletal & Dermatological Sciences, School of Biological Sciences, University of Manchester
Arthritis is usually associated with older people but kids can suffer too. Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) is the most common type of arthritis in children. It affects about about 1 in 1,000 kids under 16 in the UK (roughly 15,000 children), and causes joint pain and inflammation in the hands, knees, ankles, elbows and wrists – although it can affect other body parts, too.
There’s no cure for JIA. Pain can be managed through treatments to ease symptoms, reduce pain and swelling, and prevent joint damage. Medications…
- Tuesday, February 27, 2024