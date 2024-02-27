Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Economic sanctions can have a major impact on the neighbours of a target nation – new research

By Vincenzo Bove, Professor in Political Science, University of Warwick
Jessica Di Salvatore, Associate Professor, University of Warwick
Roberto Nisticò, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Naples Federico II
After Ukraine was invaded in February 2022, countries and major corporations around the world quickly responded by trying to inflict financial pain on Russia through economic sanctions.

As Putin’s war rages on, opinions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
