Unintended consequences of NZ’s COVID vaccine mandates must inform future pandemic policy – new research
By Jan Dewar, Head of Nursing, Auckland University of Technology
Denise Wilson, Associate Dean Māori Advancement | Professor Māori Health, Auckland University of Technology
Gail Pacheco, Professor of Economics, Director of the NZ Work Research Institute, Auckland University of Technology
Lisa Meehan, Deputy Director, NZ Work Research Institute, Auckland University of Technology
Mandates were meant to ensure continuity of public services during the pandemic. But a new study suggests they had limited impact on vaccination rates, while significantly hurting careers and eroding trust.
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
- Tuesday, February 27, 2024