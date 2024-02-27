Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unintended consequences of NZ’s COVID vaccine mandates must inform future pandemic policy – new research

By Jan Dewar, Head of Nursing, Auckland University of Technology
Denise Wilson, Associate Dean Māori Advancement | Professor Māori Health, Auckland University of Technology
Gail Pacheco, Professor of Economics, Director of the NZ Work Research Institute, Auckland University of Technology
Lisa Meehan, Deputy Director, NZ Work Research Institute, Auckland University of Technology
Mandates were meant to ensure continuity of public services during the pandemic. But a new study suggests they had limited impact on vaccination rates, while significantly hurting careers and eroding trust.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
