Could a couple of Thai otters have helped the UK’s otter population recover? Our study provides a hint
By Frank Hailer, Senior Lecturer in Evolutionary Biology, Cardiff University
Elizabeth Chadwick, Senior Lecturer at the School of Biosciences, Cardiff University
Sarah du Plessis, PhD Candidate, Cardiff University
Research has revealed how British otters may have been able to recover from species loss in the 1950s with the help of otters from Asia.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 27, 2024