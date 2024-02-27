Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could a couple of Thai otters have helped the UK’s otter population recover? Our study provides a hint

By Frank Hailer, Senior Lecturer in Evolutionary Biology, Cardiff University
Elizabeth Chadwick, Senior Lecturer at the School of Biosciences, Cardiff University
Sarah du Plessis, PhD Candidate, Cardiff University
Research has revealed how British otters may have been able to recover from species loss in the 1950s with the help of otters from Asia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mavka: The Forest Song – Ukrainian animation echoes the ecocide of wartime
~ Omega-3 fatty acids are linked to better lung health, particularly in patients with pulmonary fibrosis
~ A Texas court ruling on a Black student wearing hair in long locs reflects history of racism in schools
~ What the ancient Indian text Bhagavad Gita can teach about not putting too much of our identity and emotions into work
~ Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, steps forward to lead the Russian opposition – 3 points to understand
~ Belief in the myth of outlaw heroes partly explains Donald Trump’s die-hard support
~ E-bike incentives are a costly way to cut carbon emissions, but they also promote health, equity and cleaner air
~ Hundreds of thousands of US infants every year pay the consequences of prenatal exposure to drugs, a growing crisis particularly in rural America
~ How psychology can help people live more climate-friendly lives – lessons from around the world
~ Targeted social media ads are influencing our behaviour – and the government uses them too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter