Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Abductions Used to Crack Down on Dissent

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ablassé Ouedraogo, a former foreign minister and chair of the opposition party Le Faso Autrement, speaking here in November 2014, was abducted from his home in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on December 24, 2023, by assailants claiming to be members of the national police. © 2014 STR/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – The Burkina Faso military junta is increasingly abducting civil society activists and political opponents as part of its crackdown on peaceful dissent, Human Rights Watch said today. Since late November 2023, unidentified men have abducted at least six activists…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mavka: The Forest Song – Ukrainian animation echoes the ecocide of wartime
~ Omega-3 fatty acids are linked to better lung health, particularly in patients with pulmonary fibrosis
~ A Texas court ruling on a Black student wearing hair in long locs reflects history of racism in schools
~ What the ancient Indian text Bhagavad Gita can teach about not putting too much of our identity and emotions into work
~ Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, steps forward to lead the Russian opposition – 3 points to understand
~ Belief in the myth of outlaw heroes partly explains Donald Trump’s die-hard support
~ E-bike incentives are a costly way to cut carbon emissions, but they also promote health, equity and cleaner air
~ Hundreds of thousands of US infants every year pay the consequences of prenatal exposure to drugs, a growing crisis particularly in rural America
~ How psychology can help people live more climate-friendly lives – lessons from around the world
~ Targeted social media ads are influencing our behaviour – and the government uses them too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter