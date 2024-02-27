Tolerance.ca
England’s rising rural homelessness is a hidden crisis made worse by looming council bankruptcy

By Helen Carr, Professor in Law, University of Southampton
Carin Tunåker, Lecturer in law, University of Kent
A number of local councils in England, including Birmingham, Nottingham and Croydon, have effectively declared themselves “bankrupt” in recent years, and many more are at risk. A decade of cuts to local authority budgets and increasing demands on services such as social care are forcing councils to make difficult financial decisions. But it’s not just inner-city councils in low-income areas whose threadbare services are…The Conversation


