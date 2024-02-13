Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On election eve, all 3 of Indonesia’s presidential candidates have troubling human rights records

By Eka Nugraha Putra, Research Fellow at Centre for Trusted Internet and Community, National University of Singapore
On February 14, Indonesia’s 204 million eligible voters face a challenge in voting for the candidate with the clearest position on human rights issues.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
