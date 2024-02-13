Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The real threat to gender-diverse children is the politicization of care issues like puberty blockers and detransition

By Kinnon R. MacKinnon, Assistant Professor, School of Social Work, York University, Canada
Pablo Expósito-Campos, Predoctoral researcher in Psychology, Universidad del País Vasco / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea
On both sides of the transgender care debate, what is presented as ‘fact’ distorts real complexities of gender-affirming health care, leaving many in the dark about what is really at stake.The Conversation


