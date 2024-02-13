Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artificial intelligence needs to be trained on culturally diverse datasets to avoid bias

By Vered Shwartz, Assistant Professor, Computer science, University of British Columbia
The use of large language models like ChatGPT is growing globally. These technologies are trained on datasets that recreate biases — as their use increases, their datasets must become more diverse.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
