Human Rights Observatory

China’s chip industry is gaining momentum – it could alter the global economic and security landscape

By Robyn Klingler-Vidra, Associate Dean, Global Engagement | Associate Professor in Entrepreneurship and Sustainability, King's College London
Steven Hai, Affiliate Fellow, King’s Institute for Artificial Intelligence, King’s College London, King's College London
China’s national champions for computer chip – or semiconductor – design and manufacturing, HiSilicon and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), are making waves in Washington.

SMIC was long considered a laggard. Despite being the recipient of billions of dollars from the Chinese government since its founding in 2000, it remained far from the technological frontier. But that perception — and the self-assurance it gave the US — is changing.

In August 2023, Huawei launched its high-end Huawei Mate 60 smartphone. According to the Center for Strategic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
