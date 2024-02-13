Global health research suffers from a power imbalance − decolonizing mentorship can help level the playing field
By Oluwafemi Atanda Adeagbo, Assistant Professor of Public Health, University of Iowa
Brenda Yankam, Research Associate in Statistics, University of Nigeria
Engelbert Bain Luchuo, Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg
Though the Global South tends to experience higher disease burdens, most public health decisions and knowledge generation are centered in the Global North.
