Fire Deaths in Peruvian Mine Demonstrates the Failings of Sustainability Certification

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image View of the La Esperanza mine, where at least 27 people died in the Yanaquihua district of Arequipa, southern Peru, on May 7, 2023. © 2023 AFP via Getty Images Last May, a large fire engulfed the La Esperanza gold mine in southern Peru, trapping workers underground. The blaze, the cause of which has yet to be definitively proven, tragically killed 27 workers. The mine had received certification from the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), an industry body which requires companies to demonstrate safeguards in order to meet its certification standards. A recent study…


© Human Rights Watch -
