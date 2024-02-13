Tolerance.ca
The problems with dating apps and how they could be fixed – two relationship ethicists

By Natasha McKeever, Lecturer in Applied Ethics, University of Leeds
Luke Brunning, Lecturer in Applied Ethics, University of Leeds
Hundreds of millions of people worldwide use dating apps. But only half of users say that they have had positive experiences. Indeed, a shocking 11% of female users under 50 have received threats of harm. Surely there’s a better way to build these apps.

