Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE and India are now the best places to start a business, but western countries still beat them in one key respect

By Sreevas Sahasranamam, Professor, Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow
Aileen Ionescu-Somers, Lecturer in Entrepreneurship, Université de Lausanne
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the best place in the world to start a new business, according to the latest annual Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) survey. The Arab nation is number one for the third year in a row thanks to a big push by the government into cutting-edge technology in its efforts to diversify away from oil.

Four out of the top five countries in the GEM rankings are in the Middle East or Asia, with India second, Saudi Arabia third and Qatar fifth – the only exception being…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rocío San Miguel, Venezuelan rights activist and lawyer, detained and reported missing
~ How Muslim teachings support political dynasties in Indonesia
~ Yemen: Houthis Recruit More Child Soldiers Since October 7
~ Hungary: Media Curbs Harm Rule of Law
~ Latin America's newest export: Narcoculture
~ As the war in Gaza continues, Germany’s unstinting defence of Israel has unleashed a culture war that has just reached Australia
~ New Zealand is reviving the ANZAC alliance – joining AUKUS is a logical next step
~ The government is well behind on Closing the Gap. This is why we needed a Voice to Parliament
~ New commissioner will focus on vexed issue of Indigenous children in out-of-home care
~ If challenged in court, Australia’s system of negative gearing might not survive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter