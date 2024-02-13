UAE and India are now the best places to start a business, but western countries still beat them in one key respect
By Sreevas Sahasranamam, Professor, Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow
Aileen Ionescu-Somers, Lecturer in Entrepreneurship, Université de Lausanne
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the best place in the world to start a new business, according to the latest annual Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) survey. The Arab nation is number one for the third year in a row thanks to a big push by the government into cutting-edge technology in its efforts to diversify away from oil.
Four out of the top five countries in the GEM rankings are in the Middle East or Asia, with India second, Saudi Arabia third and Qatar fifth – the only exception being…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 13, 2024