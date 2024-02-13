Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As the war in Gaza continues, Germany’s unstinting defence of Israel has unleashed a culture war that has just reached Australia

By Matt Fitzpatrick, Professor in International History, Flinders University
Ghassan Hage has been sacked by Germany’s prestigious Max Planck Foundation due to his trenchant criticism of Israel’s war. It’s just the latest in an ongoing culture war in Germany.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
