Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Houthis Recruit More Child Soldiers Since October 7

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – The Houthis say they have recruited thousands of people to their armed forces since October 7, 2023, and activists report the armed group recruiting children as young as 13, Human Rights Watch said today. Recruiting children younger than 15 is a war crime. On October 10, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, made a speech in which he called for people to be ready to defend Palestine, in response to the atrocities carried out during the hostilities between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza since October 7. Though the Houthis…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
