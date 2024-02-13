Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Media Curbs Harm Rule of Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man holds a banner showing the eyes of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a protest against the government's alleged use of powerful spyware to spy on critical journalists, politicians, and business leaders, Budapest, Hungary, July 26, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi The Hungarian government’s interference with media freedom obstructs journalists from holding the authorities to account and keeps the public from accessing information. The government’s increased control over the media market is linked to its broader assault on rule of law in Hungary,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
