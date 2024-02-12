Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Which day of the week gets the most people to vote? We analysed thousands of international elections to find out

By Ferran Martinez i Coma, Senior Lecturer in Political Science, Griffith University
Diego Leiva, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Griffith University
Voter turnout, or the amount of people that turn up to vote in an election, is key to upholding democratic values. Does it matter on which day a country goes to the polls?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
