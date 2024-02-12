Which day of the week gets the most people to vote? We analysed thousands of international elections to find out
By Ferran Martinez i Coma, Senior Lecturer in Political Science, Griffith University
Diego Leiva, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Griffith University
Voter turnout, or the amount of people that turn up to vote in an election, is key to upholding democratic values. Does it matter on which day a country goes to the polls?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 12, 2024