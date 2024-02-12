Why has it been so difficult to create smoke-free areas in Indonesia? The answer lies in the way laws are made
By Elisabeth Kramer, Scientia Senior Lecturer in Politics and Public Policy, UNSW Sydney
Anastasia Maria Sri Redjeki, Dosen, London School of Public Relation (LSPR) Jakarta
Eni Maryani, Dr/Head of Centre for Study of Communication, Media and Culture, Universitas Padjadjaran
Lestari Nurhajati, Dosen dan Peneliti Kajian Media, London School of Public Relation (LSPR) Jakarta
Masduki, Pengajar dan Peneliti Kebijakan Media di Program Studi Ilmu Komunikasi, Universitas Islam Indonesia (UII) Yogyakarta
Rizanna Rosemary, PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Our recent study shows that the creation of local smoke-free areas has faced numerous challenges due to the complexities involved in translating national laws into local laws.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 12, 2024