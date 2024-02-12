‘Fascinating and troubling’: Australians would rather save a single human life than prevent an entire species from becoming extinct
By John Woinarski, Professor of Conservation Biology, Charles Darwin University
Stephen Garnett, Professor of Conservation and Sustainable Livelihoods, Charles Darwin University
Survey respondents overwhelmingly prioritised saving a human life – even if that person had been repeatedly told to evacuate and even if, as a consequence, a snail or shrub species became extinct.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 12, 2024