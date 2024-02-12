Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Fascinating and troubling’: Australians would rather save a single human life than prevent an entire species from becoming extinct

By John Woinarski, Professor of Conservation Biology, Charles Darwin University
Stephen Garnett, Professor of Conservation and Sustainable Livelihoods, Charles Darwin University
Survey respondents overwhelmingly prioritised saving a human life – even if that person had been repeatedly told to evacuate and even if, as a consequence, a snail or shrub species became extinct.The Conversation


