Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Ensure Fair, Peaceful Transition of Power

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A big screen showing the results of Pakistan’s parliamentary elections at the Pakistan Election Commission headquarters, in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 9, 2024. © 2024 Anjum Naveed/AP Photo (New York) – Pakistani authorities should ensure the peaceful transfer of power following national parliamentary elections on February 8, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. The Election Commission of Pakistan should promptly announce the official results, and all political parties and stakeholders should commit to upholding democratic norms and cooperating with an independent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
