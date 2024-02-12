Australia is in desperate need of a Whistleblower Protection Authority. Here’s what it should look like
By A J Brown, Professor of Public Policy & Law, Centre for Governance & Public Policy, Griffith University
Jane Olsen, Research Fellow & PhD Candidate, Centre for Governance & Public Policy, Griffith University
A whistleblower authority is needed who will finally ensure these protections work fully, in practice, to best serve the public interest.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 12, 2024