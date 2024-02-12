Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can ChatGPT edit fiction? 4 professional editors asked AI to do their job – and it ruined their short story

By Katherine Day, Lecturer, Publishing, The University of Melbourne
Renée Otmar, Honorary Research Fellow, Faculty of Health, Deakin University
Rose Michael, Senior Lecturer, Program Manager BA (Creative Writing), RMIT University
Sharon Mullins, Tutor, Publishing and Editing, The University of Melbourne
Technically, ChatGPT can do (some of) the work of a human editor. But an experiment comparing three separate human edits of a literary short story to edits by ChatGPT exposes AI’s serious limitations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese government commits $707 million for 3,000 jobs for Indigenous people in remote Australia
~ The use of technology in policing should be regulated to protect people from wrongful convictions
~ Pakistan: Ensure Fair, Peaceful Transition of Power
~ Changes are coming to Ontario’s kindergarten program — what parents and caregivers need to know
~ One of NZ’s most contentious climate cases is moving forward. And the world is watching
~ Australia is in desperate need of a Whistleblower Protection Authority. Here’s what it should look like
~ Forget about a job for life. Today’s workers need to prepare for many jobs across multiple industries
~ 6 tips to maximise your concert experience, from a live music expert
~ The world’s spectacular animal migrations are dwindling. Fishing, fences and development are fast-tracking extinctions
~ The private sector housing experiment has failed: Ottawa must now step up on social housing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter