The world’s spectacular animal migrations are dwindling. Fishing, fences and development are fast-tracking extinctions
By Richard Fuller, Professor in Biodiversity and Conservation, The University of Queensland
Daniel Dunn, A/Prof of Marine Conservation Science & Director of the Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Science (CBCS), The University of Queensland
Lily Bentley, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Queensland
Wildebeest herds churning dust. Sturgeon seeking spawning grounds. Shorebirds flying from Siberia. These iconic animal migrations could soon be a memory.
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 12, 2024