Newborn gas planets may be surprisingly flat – new research

By Dimitris Stamatellos, Associate Professor in Astrophysics, University of Central Lancashire
A new planet starts its life in a rotating circle of gas and dust, a cradle known as a protostellar disc. My colleagues and I have used computer simulations to show that newborn gas planets in these discs are likely to have surprisingly flattened shapes. This finding, published in Astronomy and Astrophysics Letters, could add to our picture of exactly how planets form.

