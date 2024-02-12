Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan election results in political instability when the country needed it least

By Parveen Akhtar, Senior Lecturer: Politics, History and International Relations, Aston University
Shock results in Pakistan’s national election threaten to see the country free-fall into political crisis. Days after the election, it remains unclear which party (or parties) will form a government and who the next prime minister will be.

Independent candidates affiliated to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pakistan Movement for Justice/PTI), the party of former prime minister, Imran Khan, won 95 of 264 seats. This puts it in the lead, ahead of Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) in second place. However, with 75 seats, PML-N is the largest single party in the national assembly.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
