Human Rights Observatory

Nature award for polar bear photo shows that images of these magnificent creatures still have the power to move people

By Samuel Shaw, Lecturer in History of Art, The Open University
A polar bear sleeps perched atop a precariously angled shard of melting ice. The bear’s calm is juxtaposed by the frenetic waves lapping at the little island, suggesting that at some point the sea will reclaim it. This is the scene, captured by the photographer Nima Sarikhani, that has won this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice award.

When I saw this picture had won, I had mixed feelings.

Don't get me wrong, the photograph is stunning and fully deserves praise. But the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
