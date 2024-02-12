As US-China tensions mount, the UK will need to work closer with Europe in the Indo-Pacific
By Andrew Chubb, Postdoctoral Fellow, Princeton-Harvard China and the World Program, Princeton University
Marco Wyss, Professor of International History and Security, Lancaster University
US-China rivalry – already a growing concern of global leaders, policymakers, pundits and business elites – is set to heat up further as we head into a US election year.
The UK’s strategy for the Indo-Pacific region is built around its alliance with the US. This was formalised in September 2021 with the announcement of Aukus, a military alliance with the US and Australia. Yet its major interests there – in security, economy, diplomacy and human rights – appear more…
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 12, 2024