Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Giving birth in Sweden: outcomes are worse for foreign-born mothers

By Mehreen Zaigham, Associate Professor, Lund University, Sweden, Lund University
Sweden has consistently reported some of the lowest rates of maternal and child mortality in the world. Unfortunately, these achievements don’t extend to foreign-born mothers who face higher risks for all forms of negative pregnancy outcomes.

The COVID pandemic was a strong reminder of the gaping health inequities when providing care to these women. Foreign-born…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese government commits $707 million for 3,000 jobs for Indigenous people in remote Australia
~ The use of technology in policing should be regulated to protect people from wrongful convictions
~ Pakistan: Ensure Fair, Peaceful Transition of Power
~ Changes are coming to Ontario’s kindergarten program — what parents and caregivers need to know
~ One of NZ’s most contentious climate cases is moving forward. And the world is watching
~ Australia is in desperate need of a Whistleblower Protection Authority. Here’s what it should look like
~ Forget about a job for life. Today’s workers need to prepare for many jobs across multiple industries
~ Can ChatGPT edit fiction? 4 professional editors asked AI to do their job – and it ruined their short story
~ 6 tips to maximise your concert experience, from a live music expert
~ The world’s spectacular animal migrations are dwindling. Fishing, fences and development are fast-tracking extinctions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter