Human Rights Observatory

Family caregivers face financial burdens, isolation and limited resources − a social worker explains how to improve quality of life for this growing population

By Kathy L. Lee, Assistant Professor of Gerontological Social Work, University of Texas at Arlington
Millions of Americans have become informal family caregivers: people who provide family members or friends with unpaid assistance in accomplishing daily tasks such as bathing, eating, transportation and managing medications.

Driven in part by a preference for home-based care rather than long-term care options such as assisted living facilities, and the


© The Conversation -
