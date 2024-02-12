Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

University rankings are unscientific and bad for education: experts point out the flaws

By Sharon Fonn, Professsor of Public Health; Co-Director Consortium for Advanced Research Training in Africa; Panel Member, Private Healthcare Market Inquiry, University of the Witwatersrand
We all need to understand that ranking is not objective and true. University rankings are massively overvalued, and reinforce global, regional and national inequalities.The Conversation


