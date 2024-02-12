Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese government commits $707 million for 3000 jobs for Indigenous people in remote Australia

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In its first major Indigenous affairs initiative since the referendum’s defeat last year, the government will commit $707 million to a new Remote Jobs program that will create 3000 jobs in remote areas.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
