Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young voters share demands ahead of Indonesian elections

By Mong Palatino
"They all have their strengths and weaknesses. It’s hard and I need to decide carefully because we are all choosing who will lead this country for the next five years."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why it’s a bad idea to mix alcohol with some medications
~ Afghanistan: Aid Cutbacks, Taliban Abuses Imperil Health
~ Pakistan’s post-election crisis – how anti-army vote may deliver an unstable government that falls into the military’s hands
~ Curious Kids: why do we shiver when we feel cold?
~ A slide in global corruption rankings is bad for ‘Brand NZ’ – what can the government do?
~ New Aussie rom-com Five Blind Dates could become your next comfort watch
~ A Fool in Love is delightfully ridiculous and sharp-witted: social satire at its finest
~ The good news: 25 Australian birds are now at less risk of extinction. The bad news: 29 are gone and 4 more might be
~ First Peoples’ land overlaps with 130 imperilled bird species – and this knowledge may be vital to saving them
~ ‘America is the mother of terrorism’: why the Houthis’ new slogan is important for understanding the Middle East
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter