Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Aid Cutbacks, Taliban Abuses Imperil Health

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman holds her 1-year-old son, who nearly died from malnutrition, inside the hospital in Mirbacha Kot, Afghanistan, October 24, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Bram Janssen The loss of foreign assistance has severely harmed Afghanistan’s healthcare system and exacerbated malnutrition and illnesses resulting from inadequate medical care. Taliban restrictions on women and girls have impeded access to health care, jeopardizing their right to health; education bans guarantee future shortages of female health workers. Special Envoys meeting in Doha on February 18, 2024, should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
