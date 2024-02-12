Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Fool in Love is delightfully ridiculous and sharp-witted: social satire at its finest

By Lisa Portolan, PhD student, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Van Badham’s A Fool in Love at the Sydney Theatre Company lampoons the modern Sydney vibe: a city obsessed with wealth, status and, of course, love.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
