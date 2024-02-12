First Peoples’ land overlaps with 130 imperilled bird species – and this knowledge may be vital to saving them
By Amanda Lilleyman, Adjunct associate, Charles Darwin University
Jack Pascoe, Research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Stephen Garnett, Professor of Conservation and Sustainable Livelihoods, Charles Darwin University
Australia’s First Peoples have a strong and continuing connection to the land. Their determination to maintain this connection provides important opportunities for conservation. Our new research explored…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 11, 2024